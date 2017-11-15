Kentucky teen dies in fiery crash, reports say

A Clark County teen died Tuesday night after a car crashed and caught fire.
Around 7:30 p.m. on Ecton Road just east of Winchester, a car ran off the shoulder and hit a concrete embankment before falling into a creek and catching fire, the Clark County Sheriff told WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner.
Dylan Fields, 16, was a passenger in the car and died at the scene, the Clark County coroner told WKYT.
Two other people were seriously injured in the crash and were taken to Clark Regional Medical Center, LEX 18 reported. Among the two was a female passenger, who was pulled out of the car by two people passing by before it caught fire, WKYT said.
It is unknown what caused the crash or if drugs or alcohol were involved.
Fields is the third 16-year-old in Clark County to die in the last week. On Nov. 7, Kayla Holland and Adrianna Castro died in a shooting outside of a residence.
