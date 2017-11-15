State

2 miles of I-64 East closed following fatal wreck

By Mike Stunson

mstunson@herald-leader.com

November 15, 2017 1:02 PM

Part of eastbound Interstate 64 in Franklin County has been shut down following a fatal collision involving an overturned tractor-trailer, according to reports.

The roadway will be closed down for “quite some time,” according to the Franklin County Sheriff, who said multiple emergency workers are on the scene.

The crash is near the 50-mile marker, close to the Lawrenceburg exit, the sheriff said. The road was closed for a 2-mile stretch, the Lexington Traffic Management Center said.

Mike Stunson: 859-231-1324, @mike_stunson

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch a private detective illegally question election workers in Pike County

    Private detective Keith Justice can be seen in this surveillance video questioning poll workers inside the Phelps voting precinct during the May 2016 Democratic primary in Pike County. Justice was hired by State Senate Democratic Leader Ray Jones of Pikeville. Justice also took each of the women to a nearby bathroom to question them individually.

Watch a private detective illegally question election workers in Pike County

Watch a private detective illegally question election workers in Pike County 0:46

Watch a private detective illegally question election workers in Pike County
'It's ridiculous.' Small boats taxed 30x higher than luxury houseboats. 1:37

'It's ridiculous.' Small boats taxed 30x higher than luxury houseboats.
Is Bevin's rhetoric hurting the GOP's pension plan? Watch Jeff Hoover answer. 1:29

Is Bevin's rhetoric hurting the GOP's pension plan? Watch Jeff Hoover answer.

View More Video