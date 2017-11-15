2 miles of I-64 East closed following fatal wreck

Part of eastbound Interstate 64 in Franklin County has been shut down following a fatal collision involving an overturned tractor-trailer, according to reports.
The roadway will be closed down for “quite some time,” according to the Franklin County Sheriff, who said multiple emergency workers are on the scene.
The crash is near the 50-mile marker, close to the Lawrenceburg exit, the sheriff said. The road was closed for a 2-mile stretch, the Lexington Traffic Management Center said.
We're on I-64 EB near the 50 mm (just west of Frankfort) where a deadly crash has the interstate shut down. More details soon. @WKYT pic.twitter.com/X3tgvas02H— CaitlinWKYT (@CaitlinWKYT) November 15, 2017
Mike Stunson: 859-231-1324, @mike_stunson
