Juvenile charged with making threats against school system

A 16-year-old Corbin boy was charged Wednesday with making terroristic threats against the Knox County Public Schools district.
The boy allegedly called the Knox County Board of Education Nov. 8 and threatened students, according to Kentucky State Police.
He attends Lynn Camp High School and confessed , police said.
Despite the threat, schools remained open the next day with increased security. There was no evidence that the threat was credible, police said last week.
Superintendent Kelly Sprinkles said in a statement last week that no weapons or suspicious packages were found.
