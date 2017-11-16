State

Death of woman near EKU is suspicious, coroner says

By Mike Stunson

mstunson@herald-leader.com

November 16, 2017 07:12 AM

The death of a woman found at a Richmond apartment Wednesday night appeared suspicious, the Madison County coroner said.

The body of Tammy Masters Alexander, 52, was found about 7 p.m. at apartments on Villa Drive, according to coroner Jimmy Cornelison. Villa Drive is next to a commercial area used by Eastern Kentucky University students.

Her body will go to Frankfort for an autopsy Thursday, he said.

Cornelison said Richmond police were investigating the death and interviewing neighbors when he left the scene early Thursday.

Mike Stunson: 859-231-1324, @mike_stunson

