Denise Casares put a lead rope on a stallion named CD to rescue it from a swimming pool.
Denise Casares put a lead rope on a stallion named CD to rescue it from a swimming pool. Screen shot courtesy of Robin Morrison Murray video
Denise Casares put a lead rope on a stallion named CD to rescue it from a swimming pool. Screen shot courtesy of Robin Morrison Murray video

State

He got trapped under a pool tarp in freezing water. His rescuer wore a dress, pearls.

By Mike Stunson

mstunson@herald-leader.com

November 16, 2017 11:25 AM

A former Hopkins County horse trainer spared no expenses in rescuing one of her former horses from a swimming pool Sunday.

The horse escaped from a fenced area at a farm, stepped on the cover of the pool and fell into the freezing water, according to a WFIE. The horse managed to get himself from the deep end to the shallow end, WFIE reported.

Robin Morrison Murray noticed the horse trapped under the pool cover at her parents’ farm, and called the horse’s former trainer, Denise Casares,.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW
horsetrapped
Robin Morrison Murray shot video of a stallion, CD, trapped beneath the pool cover at her parents’ farm in Hopkins County.
Robbin Morrison Murray

Casares sometimes takes care of the horse, named CD, and she quickly arrived, WFIE reported.

She walked into the pool wearing her church clothes, including heels and pearls.

She was in the water for about 30 minutes while helping to free CD from the pool, according to WFIE.

The video shows Casares putting a lead rope on the horse and bringing the stallion out of the pool.

Murray said CD has recovered.

Mike Stunson: 859-231-1324, @mike_stunson

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Kentucky has 'unsustainable prison growth rate'

    Kentucky Justice Secretary John Tilley announced on Nov. 16, 2017, that the state will move inmates to a private prison because of overcrowding in state prisons and county jails.

Kentucky has 'unsustainable prison growth rate'

Kentucky has 'unsustainable prison growth rate' 1:54

Kentucky has 'unsustainable prison growth rate'
Watch a private detective illegally question election workers in Pike County 0:46

Watch a private detective illegally question election workers in Pike County
'It's ridiculous.' Small boats taxed 30x higher than luxury houseboats. 1:37

'It's ridiculous.' Small boats taxed 30x higher than luxury houseboats.

View More Video