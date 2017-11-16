He got trapped under a pool tarp in freezing water. His rescuer wore a dress, pearls.

A former Hopkins County horse trainer spared no expenses in rescuing one of her former horses from a swimming pool Sunday.
The horse escaped from a fenced area at a farm, stepped on the cover of the pool and fell into the freezing water, according to a WFIE. The horse managed to get himself from the deep end to the shallow end, WFIE reported.
Robin Morrison Murray noticed the horse trapped under the pool cover at her parents’ farm, and called the horse’s former trainer, Denise Casares,.
Casares sometimes takes care of the horse, named CD, and she quickly arrived, WFIE reported.
She walked into the pool wearing her church clothes, including heels and pearls.
She was in the water for about 30 minutes while helping to free CD from the pool, according to WFIE.
The video shows Casares putting a lead rope on the horse and bringing the stallion out of the pool.
Murray said CD has recovered.
