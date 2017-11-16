Longtime Providence Montessori director, founder, dies at 92

A founder of Lexington’s Providence Montessori who worked there with children for nearly 40 years died Tuesday. She was 92.
With some parents, Sister Marcia Jehn opened Saint Peter Claver Montessori, which later became Providence Montessori. She was director from 1965 until 1999, when she began assisting as a mentor for five more years until her retirement, according to her obituary.
She has recently resided at the Sisters of the Divine Providence Mother House in Melbourne, but she continued to communicate with students and teachers at Providence through handwritten correspondence, the school said.
Never miss a local story.
Jehn’s career in the ministry began in Cincinnati and spanned more than 50 years.
She left a legacy that includes hundreds of children she taught and dozens of teachers she inspired, according to a release from the school.
“What a wonderful, inspiring lady. She has been such a mentor and friend to all of us at Providence,” Carol Hiler said in a Facebook comment. “She has touched our hearts and souls as we seek to guide the child. Her final calling to us, ‘Just be joyful!’ I wish her joy, peace, and well-deserved rest.”
“What an inspirational woman Sister Marcia was,” Maribeth Sisson Downs said on the school’s Facebook page. “I will always hold her in my heart and remember and appreciate all she did for me and all the children who she taught.”
A prayer vigil for Sister Marcia will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Saint Anne Convent in Melbourne. Her funeral mass will be at 11 a.m.
Mike Stunson: 859-231-1324, @mike_stunson
Comments