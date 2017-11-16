Stuck pup gets help from Kentucky fire department

A fire department in Rowan County made an emergency rescue Thursday morning after a dog was found stuck in a drainage pipe.
The Elliottville Fire Department said in a Facebook post that the dog had spent the night wedged in the pipe “and was very cold and weak.”
Firefighters did some “tough digging” to get the muddy canine free, before returning her to her owners.
“The dog was very grateful to be freed,” the department said. “She made sure to get a back scratch from her rescuers before being warmed up.”
Never miss a local story.
Karla Ward: 859-231-3314, @HLpublicsafety
Comments