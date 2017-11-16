State

Frankfort police officer rescues woman from burning house

By Morgan Eads

November 16, 2017 09:24 PM

A Frankfort police officer is being praised for putting himself in harm’s way to rescue a woman from a burning house early Thursday morning.

Officer Zack Rivers was one of the first to arrive at the scene of an Eastover Drive house fire at 4:46 a.m. He went inside and found a woman on the floor who appeared to be suffering from smoke inhalation and couldn’t get out of the house on her own, according to police spokesman Capt. Chris Quire.

Rivers got the woman out of the house and to members of the fire department who were able give her medical help, according to Quire. She was the only person inside the house at the time of the fire and was taken to Frankfort Regional Medical Center for treatment.

“His actions of bravery and professionalism reflect the men and women who serve the members of our community,” interim police Chief Travis Ellis said of Rivers on Facebook.

The woman’s Eastover Drive home was destroyed in the fire.

Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330

