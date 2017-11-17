State

Versailles construction worker is killed in crash on I-64

By Mike Stunson

mstunson@herald-leader.com

November 17, 2017 06:55 AM

A Versailles construction worker was killed Thursday night when he was trapped under a car during a crash on Interstate 64 in Louisville, according to media reports.

James Bland, Jr., 55, was hit about 8:30 p.m. on I-64 eastbound at Interstate 264, according to WDRB.

He was responsible for controlling traffic and was struck when he was setting up traffic cones, WAVE 3 reported.

The driver didn’t stop, according to WDRB.

The eastbound lanes of I-64 were closed until midnight, WAVE 3 said.

Mike Stunson: 859-231-1324, @mike_stunson

