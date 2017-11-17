Versailles construction worker is killed in crash on I-64

A Versailles construction worker was killed Thursday night when he was trapped under a car during a crash on Interstate 64 in Louisville, according to media reports.
James Bland, Jr., 55, was hit about 8:30 p.m. on I-64 eastbound at Interstate 264, according to WDRB.
He was responsible for controlling traffic and was struck when he was setting up traffic cones, WAVE 3 reported.
The driver didn’t stop, according to WDRB.
The eastbound lanes of I-64 were closed until midnight, WAVE 3 said.
