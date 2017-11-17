14-year-old accused of killing sister with a kitchen knife

A 14-year-old Breckinridge County boy was charged with murder after his 17-year-old sister was stabbed to death in her bed, according to media reports.
The killing happened early Thursday at a house near the Grayson County line, WAVE 3 reported.
When sheriff deputies arrived at the house for a medical call, the girl was dead in her bed. She had been stabbed multiple times in the neck, according to WLKY.
The 14-year-old half-brother admitted to the crime, but the sheriff was unsure of a motive, according to WLKY.
The boy, an eighth-grader, allegedly used a kitchen knife, WLKY said. He was being held at the Warren County juvenile detention center, WLKY reported.
“It’s terrible. It’s absolutely terrible. A father has lost two people: a son that’s gone to detention for murder, and he’s lost a daughter,” Sheriff Todd Pate told WLKY. “It’s something we’re not used to happening around here.”
Judy Whitley, who lives nearby, recalled fond memories of her 17-year-old neighbor.
“She’d come here and look for her kitten or be walking down the road with her dog, and she’d just stop in to say hi,” Whitley told WDRB.
Mike Stunson: 859-231-1324, @mike_stunson
