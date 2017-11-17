He’s accused of using his hands and his truck to attack his pregnant girlfriend

A Laurel County man is accused of assaulting his pregnant girlfriend before trying to run her over with a truck, according to media reports.
Brandon Karr, 36, of East Bernstadt, allegedly attacked the woman in front of his 6-year-old son Thursday, WTVQ reported.
Karr was charged with assault, domestic violence and wanton endangerment, according to officials at the Laurel County jail, where he was taken.
Investigators said Karr put his hands around his girlfriend’s throat and over her face, WTVQ reported. He also struck her arm with his fist, possibly breaking it, investigators told WTVQ.
The girlfriend was in the yard when Karr allegedly tried to run her over, according to LEX 18.
The son was placed in protective custody. LEX 18 reported.
Mike Stunson: 859-231-1324, @mike_stunson
