Brandon Karr is accused of trying to run over his pregnant girlfriend.
Brandon Karr is accused of trying to run over his pregnant girlfriend. Laurel County jail
Brandon Karr is accused of trying to run over his pregnant girlfriend. Laurel County jail

State

He’s accused of using his hands and his truck to attack his pregnant girlfriend

By Mike Stunson

mstunson@herald-leader.com

November 17, 2017 07:48 AM

A Laurel County man is accused of assaulting his pregnant girlfriend before trying to run her over with a truck, according to media reports.

Brandon Karr, 36, of East Bernstadt, allegedly attacked the woman in front of his 6-year-old son Thursday, WTVQ reported.

Karr was charged with assault, domestic violence and wanton endangerment, according to officials at the Laurel County jail, where he was taken.

Investigators said Karr put his hands around his girlfriend’s throat and over her face, WTVQ reported. He also struck her arm with his fist, possibly breaking it, investigators told WTVQ.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The girlfriend was in the yard when Karr allegedly tried to run her over, according to LEX 18.

The son was placed in protective custody. LEX 18 reported.

Mike Stunson: 859-231-1324, @mike_stunson

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Kentucky has 'unsustainable prison growth rate'

    Kentucky Justice Secretary John Tilley announced on Nov. 16, 2017, that the state will move inmates to a private prison because of overcrowding in state prisons and county jails.

Kentucky has 'unsustainable prison growth rate'

Kentucky has 'unsustainable prison growth rate' 1:54

Kentucky has 'unsustainable prison growth rate'
Watch a private detective illegally question election workers in Pike County 0:46

Watch a private detective illegally question election workers in Pike County
'It's ridiculous.' Small boats taxed 30x higher than luxury houseboats. 1:37

'It's ridiculous.' Small boats taxed 30x higher than luxury houseboats.

View More Video