Starting Monday, you can trade canned goods for money off parking tickets

A resounding success in its first three years, the Food for Fines program from the Lexington Parking Authority is back for another holiday season.
Beginning Nov. 20 and running until Dec. 15, anyone with parking citations — including those that are past due — can bring in 10 cans of food to the LEXPARK office to receive $15 off any LEXPARK or Lexington Police issued parking citation , the city announced Friday. The average ticket is $15.
Customers with multiple citations can bring in additional cans to reduce the fine on those tickets.
All canned food received will be donated to God’s Pantry Food Bank, the city said in a release. The city recommends canned vegetables of at least 14 or 15 ounces. Canned proteins, such as meat or beans, or jars of peanut butter are also welcomed.
More than 24,000 cans of food, which is the equivalent of 16,000 meals, have been collected in the first three years of the program, according to Parking Authority Executive Director Gary Means.
Last year, 8,300 food items were collected, which paid off nearly $13,000 in citations.
“We love that Lexington embraces the Food for Fines program. Giving back is a core value in our community and LEXPARK provides a small incentive that leads to a big impact on those in need,” said James Frazier, Downtown Lexington District chairman.
The program has been featured on several national news programs.
The LEXPARK office is located at 122 North Broadway.
