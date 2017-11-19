Chris Bailey’s forecast: The winter forecast

With colder winds blowing, and a few snowflakes flying around, it’s a good day to focus on the upcoming winter. Will we see another mild and snowless one? Will the pattern revert back to the one that produced the huge snows a few years ago?
Let’s get into it.
The first thing you need to know is, this will not be a repeat of last winter. This November is a little colder than normal, standing in stark contrast to the blowtorch November from last year. That’s likely giving us an indication of where the winter is going.
