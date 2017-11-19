Former state Rep. Bill Cox dead at 75

William M. “Bill” Cox, a Democrat who served one term as a state representative and held a variety of other posts in state government, died Sunday.
Cox was 75, according to an obituary posted by Barnett-Strother Funeral Home in Madisonville.
Cox was a 1965 graduate of the University of Kentucky and worked in a variety of businesses, including trucking companies.
In addition to serving as a state representative, Cox was mayor of Madisonville from 1990 through 1994, according to the obituary.
Never miss a local story.
Cox was chief assistant to Lt. Gov. Julian Carroll in the early 1970s and held leadership positions with the Kentucky Public Service Commission, Kentucky Educational Television Authority, the Kentucky Council on Higher Education, and the state Department of Revenue.
President Jimmy Carter also appointed him federal highway administrator.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Edith Ann Cox; one daughter and one son; and two grandchildren.
Visitation will be at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home in Madisonville on Nov. 24, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. CST. The funeral is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Nov. 25 at First Christian Church in Madisonville.
Bill Estep: 606-678-4655, @billestep1
Comments