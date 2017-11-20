Three Lexington homes struck by bullets in separate shootings

Three homes were struck by gunfire Sunday night or early Monday morning in Lexington, but no individuals were hit.
The first shooting came at 11:15 Sunday night on Hanna Place, in between Old Todds Road and Mt. Tabor Road, where several shots were fired toward a residence, police said.
One bullet went inside the home and two vehicles were hit, according to police.
When police made contact with the people inside the residence, they had no idea why their house was hit, police said. The residents felt the shooter had the wrong house and that the house next door was their intended target, according to police.
Never miss a local story.
The next shooting occurred at 11:56 Sunday night on Hollow Creek Road, near Russell Cave Road.
Several rounds hit the house, according to police. A motive was not clear.
Residents were at the home on Hollow Creek, including juveniles, police said.
At 1:52 a.m., 10 rounds were fired at a home on Konner Woods Drive, off of Sandersville Road and Georgetown Road, police said.
No one was home at the time of the shooting, according to police.
Police believe the three shootings are not related to one another.
Mike Stunson: 859-231-1324, @mike_stunson
Comments