I-75 southbound reopens after three-vehicle crash including tractor-trailer

A section of southbound Interstate 75 on the heavily traveled Clays Ferry bridge was reopened Monday morning about 90 minutes after a crash involving a tractor-trailer and two cars shut down two of three lanes, according to the Lexington Traffic Management Center.
The crash occurred about 7:50 a.m.
The right lane of the interstate was open, according to the Lexington Traffic Management Center. It said there were slick conditions in the area, and a salt truck was on its way.
One person involved in the wreck was sent to the hospital, according to WKYT’s Emile Arroyo.
Never miss a local story.
The scene was cleared at 9:25 a.m.
Comments