I-75 southbound reopens after three-vehicle crash including tractor-trailer

By Mike Stunson

mstunson@herald-leader.com

November 20, 2017 08:11 AM

A section of southbound Interstate 75 on the heavily traveled Clays Ferry bridge was reopened Monday morning about 90 minutes after a crash involving a tractor-trailer and two cars shut down two of three lanes, according to the Lexington Traffic Management Center.

The crash occurred about 7:50 a.m.

The right lane of the interstate was open, according to the Lexington Traffic Management Center. It said there were slick conditions in the area, and a salt truck was on its way.

One person involved in the wreck was sent to the hospital, according to WKYT’s Emile Arroyo.

The scene was cleared at 9:25 a.m.

