2003 Staff file photo

You might have a winning lottery ticket if you bought it in Lexington

Herald-Leader Staff Report

November 20, 2017 09:16 AM

Someone has a lot of extra cash for Christmas.

A winning $225,000 Cash Ball lottery ticket was sold Sunday night in the Hamburg area of Lexington, according to state lottery officials.

The winning numbers were 3, 18, 26 and 31, with a Cash Ball of 11.

The winner hasn’t yet notified the state, lottery officials said.

The ticket was sold at the Speedway station at 2290 Elkhorn Road near the Interstate 75 interchange off Winchester Road. The retailer will receive $225,000.

The winner has 180 days to claim the prize.

There have been five other $225,000 winners in Kentucky since June 25. Those tickets were sold at Liberty Tobacco in Covington, Murphy USA in Louisville, Super Quik Food Store in Flatwoods, a Kroger in Shelbyville, and Williams Stop & Go Market in Barbourville.

