State

Lexington man fatally shot in Lee County home

By Mike Stunson

mstunson@herald-leader.com

November 20, 2017 01:59 PM

A Lexington man was shot to death by another man Saturday at a home in Lee County.

Kentucky State Police found Jimmy Vanover, 34, lying inside the home on High Point Road state police said.

An initial investigation showed that he was fatally shot in an altercation with another man there, according to police. Vanover died at the scene.

The alleged shooter was found at the home, but no charges have been filed against him, according to police.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The investigation remains open.

Mike Stunson: 859-231-1324, @mike_stunson

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Kentucky has 'unsustainable prison growth rate'

    Kentucky Justice Secretary John Tilley announced on Nov. 16, 2017, that the state will move inmates to a private prison because of overcrowding in state prisons and county jails.

Kentucky has 'unsustainable prison growth rate'

Kentucky has 'unsustainable prison growth rate' 1:54

Kentucky has 'unsustainable prison growth rate'
Watch a private detective illegally question election workers in Pike County 0:46

Watch a private detective illegally question election workers in Pike County
'It's ridiculous.' Small boats taxed 30x higher than luxury houseboats. 1:37

'It's ridiculous.' Small boats taxed 30x higher than luxury houseboats.

View More Video