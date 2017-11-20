Lexington man fatally shot in Lee County home

A Lexington man was shot to death by another man Saturday at a home in Lee County.
Kentucky State Police found Jimmy Vanover, 34, lying inside the home on High Point Road state police said.
An initial investigation showed that he was fatally shot in an altercation with another man there, according to police. Vanover died at the scene.
The alleged shooter was found at the home, but no charges have been filed against him, according to police.
The investigation remains open.
Mike Stunson: 859-231-1324, @mike_stunson
