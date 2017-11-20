Two dead in overnight shootings at separate residences in Lawrence County

A man and a woman were shot to death early Monday in separate residences in Lawrence County near the border with West Virginia, and police believe the shootings are related, according to reports.
Just after midnight, a woman called 911 and said a man showed up at her house asking for help because he was shot, WSAZ said. The man died before state police troopers arrived on scene, according to WSAZ.
The woman told 911 dispatchers that she heard gunshots in the background coming from her neighbor’s home, WSAZ said.
When Kentucky State Police troopers went to the neighbor’s house, they found a woman inside who had also been shot and killed, WSAZ reported.
The state police told WSAZ there is no threat to the public and the shootings are believed to be an isolated incident. The names of the deceased have not been released.
Lawrence County Schools were in a semi-lockdown, according to the Levisa Lazer, but Superintendent Robbie Fletcher said in a statement “there is no reason to believe the event is school-related.”
Students were allowed to move around the schools but there was no entry nor exit from the buildings, the Levisa Lazer reported.
