Charles Manson’s troubled childhood wound through one Kentucky city and a hilltop bar

Many Kentuckians don’t know it, but the state has some connections to one of the most notorious murderers in the nation’s history.
Charles Manson, who died Sunday in a California prison at age 83, was born in Cincinnati.
But with a mother who was a heavy drinker and was often described as a prostitute, Manson bounced around as a boy among relatives in Ohio, West Virginia and Kentucky, according to the New York Times.
Manson reportedly spent at least some of his childhood in Ashland.
Never miss a local story.
Mayor Steve Gilmore said he remembered hearing about the connection about the time Manson directed his followers to brutally murder seven people in California in 1969, including actress Sharon Tate.
But Gilmore said Manson’s connection to the city was slight. Gilmore doesn’t know anyone who knew the future infamous killer.
“I think he just kind of moved through” as a child, Gilmore said.
Some older people in the city probably have heard that Manson lived in Ashland — and didn’t like the connection — but a generation or two of younger residents has not heard of the tie, Gilmore said.
The city of 22,000 isn’t looking to capitalize on the connection.
“We don’t have any pictures of him in city hall,” Gilmore said.
Manson apparently also had a tie to Knott County, according to a 1996 story in the Herald-Leader.
Ron Daley, then the publisher of the county’s weekly newspaper, Troublesome Creek Times, had written to Manson in prison in 1993 to try to confirm a tip he had heard that Manson had visited the Blue Moon Café in the county as a teen.
The Blue Moon was a honky-tonk atop Jones Fork Mountain in the 1930s and ’40s, serving alcohol illegally during some of that time.
Daley didn’t hear back, but in early 1996, he saw writings by Manson listed for sale in an auction catalog, the story said.
One of the documents referred to the Blue Moon Café.
Daley figured out that the item was his original request to Manson, on the newspaper’s letterhead, with what appeared to be a response from Manson at the bottom, the story said.
The letter from Manson apparently had been intercepted or sent to the wrong place. Daley ultimately had to pay $100 to an autograph dealer to get it.
Manson had scribbled a response on Daley’s letter about the Blue Moon.
“Mom worked there after she got out of prison. I was five or six. Law and order. Border town,” Manson had written. “It’s been a long time. ... It’s true you can’t take the hills out of the boy.”
Manson had also put a smiley face on the page — and a drawing of the state penitentiary at Eddyville, where he said his uncle had served time — and a postscript, according to the 1996 story and an interview with Daley.
“P.S. I still ain’t went to no Yankee school,” Manson wrote.
Daley, now an official with Hazard Community and Technical College, said Manson lived in Knott County for about two years with his mother in the 1940s.
Daley wrote about the letter in the newspaper and showed it at the Rotary Club and elsewhere.
People warned him that he shouldn’t because of the potential for Manson to retaliate, and even members of his staff were afraid that Manson could arrange to hurt him from prison, he said Monday.
“It was still amazing, the fear that he could bring about,” Daley said.
Bill Estep: 606-678-4655, @billestep1
Comments