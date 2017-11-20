Police found double murder suspect in hotel, then heard him take his own life

A man suspected in a double murder in Michigan was found dead Monday in a Richmond hotel, according to Kentucky State Police.
State police were notified by Michigan law enforcement Monday afternoon that the man, whose name has not yet been released, may be in Richmond, Trooper Robert Purdy said. Officer’s later found the man’s vehicle outside the local Super 8 hotel.
Once officers confirmed the suspect was inside, the rooms of the hotel were evacuated, Purdy said. Officers were able to make contact with the suspect, and a single gunshot was heard inside the room a short time later.
When officers went inside the room, they found the suspect dead of what appears to have been a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Purdy said.
As of about 5 p.m. Monday the second floor of the hotel remained closed for the investigation, Purdy said.
