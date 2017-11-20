State police investigating fatal Jackson County crash

State

Kentucky State Police are investigating a crash that killed a woman in Jackson County.

The crash occurred at about 4 p.m. Friday when a Nissan car driven by a female juvenile made a left turn onto Ky. 587 and struck a GMC Yukon, according to state police. The GMC Yukon overturned multiple times and the driver was ejected.

The driver of the GMC Yukon, Matachia Creech, 47, of McKee died at the scene of the crash, according to state police. The juvenile was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not thought to be life threatening.

