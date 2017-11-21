WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey.
WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey. Pablo Alcala
WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey. Pablo Alcala

State

Chris Bailey’s forecast: Two cold shots on the way

November 21, 2017 05:41 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Our long Thanksgiving holiday weekend is just about to kick off, and we are tracking two cold shots. These blasts of chill look to bookend the big weekend, but will they bring any kind of precipitation? Let’s get after it and find out.

Highs Tuesday reach the low 50s on a gusty wind from the southwest. This is ahead of our first cold front, arriving later Tuesday night. This front might touch off a light shower, with a snowflake mixing in, across the north.

Read more on Chris Bailey’s Kentucky Weather blog.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Kentucky has 'unsustainable prison growth rate'

    Kentucky Justice Secretary John Tilley announced on Nov. 16, 2017, that the state will move inmates to a private prison because of overcrowding in state prisons and county jails.

Kentucky has 'unsustainable prison growth rate'

Kentucky has 'unsustainable prison growth rate' 1:54

Kentucky has 'unsustainable prison growth rate'
Watch a private detective illegally question election workers in Pike County 0:46

Watch a private detective illegally question election workers in Pike County
'It's ridiculous.' Small boats taxed 30x higher than luxury houseboats. 1:37

'It's ridiculous.' Small boats taxed 30x higher than luxury houseboats.

View More Video