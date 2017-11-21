A wave of overdoses hit, killed in Central Kentucky. Now, a man will spend decades in prison.

A Mount Sterling man was sentenced Monday to 35 years in jail by the U.S. District Court in Lexington for supplying the potentially deadly painkillers fentanyl and carfentanil that led to a series of overdoses and one fatality last year.

Wesley Hamm was found guilty of conspiring to knowingly and intentionally distribute fentanyl, distributing carfentanil that resulted in a death and distributing carfentanil that resulted in serious bodily injury, according to court documents.

A dozen fentanyl- and carfentanil-related overdoses were reported in Mount Sterling on Aug. 24 and 25 last year. Lonnie Kevin Willoughby, A 37-year-old Montgomery County native died. The overdoses followed a spike in overdoses in Cincinnati earlier in the week.

Hamm was indicted in September 2016 along with Robert Lee Shields, court documents show. Hamm told investigators initially he bought fentanyl from Shields in Cincinnati on Aug. 24, 2016, and took the drug back to Mount Sterling.

Hamm was supplied with money from Tracy Myers, who confessed that she had delivered “heroin” to several victims, including the man who died. The criminal complaint against Myers was dismissed when she died on Sept. 3, according to court records. The records do not indicate the cause of her death.

Before her death, Myers told a Drug Enforcement Officer that she was aware that heroin was commonly mixed with fentanyl and that fentanyl was being sold as heroin. She was unaware whether the heroin she sold to the victims included fentanyl, but Hamm did know, according to court documents.

Fentanyl is 40 or 50 times stronger than street-level heroin. Carfentanil, a tranquilizer for elephants and large mammals, is 10,000 times more potent than morphine and 100 times more potent than fentanyl. The two drugs could be disguised as heroin. In September of last year, the Drug Enforcement Administration warned law enforcement agencies that carfentanil was surfacing in more and more communities. “Synthetics such as fentanyl and carfentanil can kill you,” the DEA warned law enforcement.

After his arrest, Hamm agreed to make recorded phone calls with Shields. During the Aug. 25 and 26 calls, Shields agreed to sell Hamm 5 grams of “the same stuff” in Cincinnati on Aug. 26.

In Cincinnati, Hamm identified Shields to police and the investigators arrested him.

Shields was found guilty of the same charges as Hamm, but has not yet been sentenced.

Hamm has to spend 29 years and 9 months in jail before he is eligible for parole, according to the sheriff’s office.