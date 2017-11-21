Angela Powers was charged with criminal abuse of a child and second-degree assault.
Babysitter said a toddler fell down stairs in Richmond. Here’s what really happened.

By Mike Stunson

November 21, 2017

A babysitter was arrested after admitting to shoving an 18-month-old child, causing brain injuries, police said.

Angela Powers, 27, called 911 on Sept. 23 and said the little girl she was babysitting in Richmond had fallen down the stairs and lost consciousness, according to police records.

The toddler was taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital with injuries that included brain bleeding that wasn’t consistent with a fall, according to police records.

Police then contacted social services, according to police.

Police then spoke with Powers, who changed her story and admitted to shoving the child, according to police records. The child’s back and head hit a TV at the home, according to records.

Powers admitted to making up the story of the toddler falling, according to police records. She called 911 after the child lost consciousness.

Powers was arrested Monday and on charges of criminal abuse of a child 12 or younger and second-degree assault, according to jail records. She was being held at the Madison County jail.

