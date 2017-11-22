Lexington church members take pastor, wife to court over spending, salaries

Members of a Lexington congregation have filed a lawsuit to block the lead pastor and his wife from spending church money or making any real estate transfers.
Cameron McDonald is accused by two Southern Acres Christian Church members of concentrating power and financial authority among himself, his wife and one other staffer in a series of moves that dissolved a larger governing board, altered the organization’s operating rules and eliminated churchwide approval votes on changes, according to court records.
The lawsuit provides an unusual public view of controversy over the inner workings of a church. It was filed Monday by James Keogh and Chad Martin who were concerned about the direction, financial management and viability of the church, according to court documents.
McDonald’s attorney, Austin Wilkerson, would not comment on the lawsuit. He said McDonald remains with the church. Although criticized repeatedly in the lawsuit, McDonald was praised by a former lead pastor who left the church about 10 years ago.
Nevertheless, Keogh and Martin want the court to throw out McDonald’s revised bylaws and the board McDonald put in place to make decisions about church policy and spending, according to the lawsuit. In addition to McDonald, his wife, Erica, and Pastor Tim Jones are on the board. All three are on the Southern Acres payroll or receive payments from the church, which is a first in the church’s history, according to the lawsuit.
It’s “flagrant self-dealing and conflict of interest,” the lawsuit said.
The board, which consisted of nine people in May of 2016, was reduced to just three members in October of the same year. The 2013 bylaws in place before McDonald changed them required “no fewer than five but no more than nine” members, according to the court documents. The congregation was not allowed to vote on board members.
Because of the rules changes, McDonald cannot be removed without a unanimous vote of the board, excluding the senior pastor and his or her immediate family, the lawsuit says. Consequently, Jones would be the only person who could remove McDonald.
In addition to tossing the current board and bylaws, the congregation members want the court to order a new election of a new board.
McDonald became the lead pastor at Southern Acres in 2006, when he took over for Wally Rendel, who held the position for more than 30 years. Rendel said he presented McDonald to the congregation and it voted him as Rendel’s successor by an overwhelming vote of 400-2.
“Cameron is an excellent communicator, has a very supportive wife and comes from a strong Christian family from his home in Louisville,” Rendel said.
In 2006, Southern Acres had a membership of around 1,000, Rendel said. He no longer has any contact with the Lexington church; he is a minister at Jessamine County Christian Church.
Rendel said there were never any lawsuits or legal issues in his tenure at Southern Acres. “No, no, no. Absolutely not,” he said.
The friction at Southern Acres escalated Sunday when Lexington police were called to the church for a dispute among parishioners, according to police spokesperson Brenna Angel. No charges were filed, she said.
Southern Acres, located on Harvard Drive, was chartered in 1972.
Mike Stunson: 859-231-1324, @mike_stunson
