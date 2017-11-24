Peggy Jones has been charged with theft and falsely reporting a robbery.
State

She needed money for Christmas gifts. Now she’s charged with robbing her employer.

By Mike Stunson

mstunson@herald-leader.com

November 24, 2017 12:32 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

A Knox County woman was charged Friday with staging a robbery at the gas station where she worked, according to the sheriff’s department.

A robbery was reported Friday at the A and B Quick Stop, and Peggy Jones told sheriff’s deputies that someone cut the electricity and robbed the store, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner

Jones later admitted that she stole the money to buy her kids Christmas presents, WKYT reported.

The store owner hadn’t had any previous problems with Jones, according to WKYT.

Jones was charged with theft and falsely reporting an incident. She was being held in the Knox County jail.

Mike Stunson: 859-231-1324, @mike_stunson

