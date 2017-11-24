Plane went through erratic turns before crash that killed chaplain, dentist, lawyer and son

A single-engine airplane carrying four Somerset residents went through an erratic series of turns and then a sharp dive before it crashed on Nov. 12, killing the pilot and three passengers, according to a preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board.
Radar data suggested there was heavy cloud cover in the area where the crash occurred, the report said.
Those who died in the crash were attorney Scott T. Foster, 41; his son, Noah Foster, 15; Kyle P. Stewart, 41, a dentist; and Doug Whitaker, 40, chaplain for the Somerset Police Department.
The four had been on a duck-hunting trip in western Tennessee and were returning home when the plane went down in a wooded area.
Foster owned the 1965 Piper PA-32-260 and was the pilot.
Foster, Stewart and Whitaker died at the scene. Emergency workers rushed Noah Foster to a hospital, but he was pronounced dead there.
It could be more than a year before the NTSB releases its final report with a finding on the probable cause of the accident, but the agency typically releases a preliminary report soon after a crash with some details of crashes.
Foster and his passengers departed from the airport in Union City, Tenn., just after 2 p.m. (EST) and flew east at an altitude of 5,500 feet for about 30 minutes before turning slightly northeast, the report said.
At 2:56 p.m., the plane climbed to between 7,000 and 7,500 feet and made a series of left and right turns, the report said.
Soon after, the radar track showed an “erratic” series of left, right and 180-degree turns, then a final sharp right turn.
From there, the radar showed the plane dived from 7,000 feet to 2,800 feet in 30 seconds before losing contact with the plane in the area of the crash, the report said.
One witness described seeing the plane “in a nosedive” before losing sight of it behind trees, the report said.
The report did not make any conclusions about whether the turns and the dive indicated mechanical trouble or some other factor.
The plane hit treetops at a height of about 60 feet. The main part of the wreckage came to rest wedged between trees.
The NTSB said a preliminary review of weather data suggested there was a solid layer of clouds between 2,000 feet and 8,000 feet in the area over the crash site. Instrument meterological conditions were in effect.
Foster did not have an instrument-flight rating and did not get a weather briefing from a flight service or access terminal before taking off, the report said.
