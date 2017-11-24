Firefighter lowered into 40-foot sinkhole for Thanksgiving dog rescue

Just hours before the annual Thanksgiving airing of the National Dog Show, a Rockcastle County hunting dog was given a second chance by a group of firefighters.
The dog was out with its owner at about 7:45 a.m. Thursday when it fell in a 40-foot sinkhole, Brodhead firefighter Addison Atkin said. Eight or 10 firefighters from the Brodhead and Mount Vernon fire departments arrived shortly after and began piecing together a plan.
Operating in complex muddy and steep terrain, the responders devised a rope system that was able to lower one firefighter down into the hole to retrieve the dog, Atkin said. Once the dog was in hand, the firefighter was hoisted back up the slippery slope.
From beginning to end, the rescue took about two or three hours, Atkin said. The dog was not injured in the ordeal.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
