Firefighter lowered into 40-foot sinkhole for Thanksgiving dog rescue

More Videos 0:54 'For a lot of people, the bookmobile is their library' Pause 1:54 Kentucky has 'unsustainable prison growth rate' 0:44 John Calipari’s message for Thanksgiving 1:27 Mark Stoops: Lamar Jackson should be in New York 4:54 'It's a sexy man carrying a turkey.' 1:06 Christmas tree farm has been in the family for nearly 80 years 1:11 Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use 1:48 Local hip hop artist performing 24 hours to collect coats for kids 1:31 Fort Wayne coach: Nick Richards was the game tonight 1:26 After five weeks of ineligibility, this Douglass quarterback will return to the field Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

In complex Thanksgiving rescue, firefighters pull dog from 40-foot sinkhole A crew of about 10 firefighters in Rockcastle County spent Thanksgiving morning rescuing a dog that fell into a 40-foot sinkhole, according to the Brodhead Fire Department. The dog was not injured. A crew of about 10 firefighters in Rockcastle County spent Thanksgiving morning rescuing a dog that fell into a 40-foot sinkhole, according to the Brodhead Fire Department. The dog was not injured. Provided by the Brodhead Fire Department meads@herald-leader.com

A crew of about 10 firefighters in Rockcastle County spent Thanksgiving morning rescuing a dog that fell into a 40-foot sinkhole, according to the Brodhead Fire Department. The dog was not injured. Provided by the Brodhead Fire Department meads@herald-leader.com