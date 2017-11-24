More Videos

  In complex Thanksgiving rescue, firefighters pull dog from 40-foot sinkhole

    A crew of about 10 firefighters in Rockcastle County spent Thanksgiving morning rescuing a dog that fell into a 40-foot sinkhole, according to the Brodhead Fire Department. The dog was not injured.

A crew of about 10 firefighters in Rockcastle County spent Thanksgiving morning rescuing a dog that fell into a 40-foot sinkhole, according to the Brodhead Fire Department. The dog was not injured.
A crew of about 10 firefighters in Rockcastle County spent Thanksgiving morning rescuing a dog that fell into a 40-foot sinkhole, according to the Brodhead Fire Department. The dog was not injured. Provided by the Brodhead Fire Department meads@herald-leader.com

Firefighter lowered into 40-foot sinkhole for Thanksgiving dog rescue

By Morgan Eads

meads@herald-leader.com

November 24, 2017 04:22 PM

Just hours before the annual Thanksgiving airing of the National Dog Show, a Rockcastle County hunting dog was given a second chance by a group of firefighters.

The dog was out with its owner at about 7:45 a.m. Thursday when it fell in a 40-foot sinkhole, Brodhead firefighter Addison Atkin said. Eight or 10 firefighters from the Brodhead and Mount Vernon fire departments arrived shortly after and began piecing together a plan.

Operating in complex muddy and steep terrain, the responders devised a rope system that was able to lower one firefighter down into the hole to retrieve the dog, Atkin said. Once the dog was in hand, the firefighter was hoisted back up the slippery slope.

From beginning to end, the rescue took about two or three hours, Atkin said. The dog was not injured in the ordeal.

Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety

