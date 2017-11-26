Harrodsburg man killed in motorcycle wreck in Casey County

A Harrodsburg man was killed Saturday when his motorcycle hit a guardrail in Casey County, Kentucky State Police said.
Joseph L. Galloway, 58, was riding south on U.S. 127 just north of Dunnville shortly before 8 p.m. when his motorcycle left the roadway and struck the guardrail, according to a release. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Casey County Coroner. Police said he was not wearing a helmet.
The wreck is still under investigation by Kentucky State Police.
