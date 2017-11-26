State

Harrodsburg man killed in motorcycle wreck in Casey County

By Linda Blackford

lblackford@herald-leader.com

November 26, 2017 05:01 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 2 MINUTES AGO

A Harrodsburg man was killed Saturday when his motorcycle hit a guardrail in Casey County, Kentucky State Police said.

Joseph L. Galloway, 58, was riding south on U.S. 127 just north of Dunnville shortly before 8 p.m. when his motorcycle left the roadway and struck the guardrail, according to a release. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Casey County Coroner. Police said he was not wearing a helmet.

The wreck is still under investigation by Kentucky State Police.

Linda Blackford: 859-231-1359, @lbblackford

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Kentucky has 'unsustainable prison growth rate'

    Kentucky Justice Secretary John Tilley announced on Nov. 16, 2017, that the state will move inmates to a private prison because of overcrowding in state prisons and county jails.

Kentucky has 'unsustainable prison growth rate'

Kentucky has 'unsustainable prison growth rate' 1:54

Kentucky has 'unsustainable prison growth rate'
Watch a private detective illegally question election workers in Pike County 0:46

Watch a private detective illegally question election workers in Pike County
'It's ridiculous.' Small boats taxed 30x higher than luxury houseboats. 1:37

'It's ridiculous.' Small boats taxed 30x higher than luxury houseboats.

View More Video