Police ‘suspicious’ that overnight gas station robberies are related

Lexington police are investigating three robberies or attempted robberies at gas stations early Tuesday morning, and they could be connected.
The first robbery happened at the Thornton’s gas station on Winchester Road a little after 1 a.m., police said. They were wearing dark hoodies tied around their faces and one of them displayed a revolver to the attendant, according to police.
They demanded money, which the attendant gave them, according to police. The attendant told police they fled on foot toward Sportsman Motel, but police could not locate them, police said.
Shortly before 3 a.m., two men matching the same description entered Super America on Tates Creek Road and attempted to rob the store, according to police. The clerk could not get the register open quickly, so the men fled without any money, police said.
Never miss a local story.
Then just after 3:30 a.m., two men entered the Speedway on Richmond Road and this time came away with cash, police said. They also matched the descriptions of the previous two incidents.
Police did not say how much money was taken from the two robberies. No one was injured.
It has not been confirmed that the three cases are connected, but police said they are suspicious.
Mike Stunson: 859-231-1324, @mike_stunson
Comments