Two men fleeing safety checkpoint are ejected from vehicle and killed

Two men were killed when they were ejected from their vehicle late Monday night in Perry County, according to Kentucky State Police.
State police had blocked Old Ky. 80 to inspect vehicles when they saw a car stop abruptly before reaching them, police said. Police searched for the vehicle after it turned around and sped away toward Airport Gardens.
A short distance away, they found a 2002 Nissan car that had overturned near Turner Brothers Car Care Center on Combs Road, police said.
Johnny Gibson, 58, of Bulan, was taken to Hazard Appalachian Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Donovan Miller, 28, of Leburn, was taken to the Hazard hospital and then was flown to Pikeville Medical Center, where he died.
No autopsies are planned, and toxicology results on both men are pending, police said.
Mike Stunson: 859-231-1324, @mike_stunson
