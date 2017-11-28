Getty Images/iStockphoto
Getty Images/iStockphoto

State

Lawyer lost $1.6 million gambling. He allegedly stole from clients to pay for losses.

By Bill Estep

bestep@herald-leader.com

November 28, 2017 04:26 PM

An attorney in Green County stole money from clients to help cover more than $1.6 million in gambling losses, a federal grand jury has charged.

Danny P. Butler, 71, who lives in Campbellsville but had a law office in Greensburg, is charged with five counts of wire fraud.

Butler made his initial appearance on the charges Tuesday in federal court in Bowling Green. He is in federal custody, according to a news release from Russell M. Coleman, federal prosecutor for the western half of Kentucky.

The indictment alleges that from 2009 through 2015, Butler racked up $1,648,613 in gambling losses that he covered, in large part, by taking money from clients.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The indictment lists 11 clients whose money Butler allegedly misappropriated. The biggest loss to a single client, who was not named in the indictment, was $401,500.

Butler faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Bill Estep: 606-678-4655, @billestep1

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Kentucky has 'unsustainable prison growth rate'

    Kentucky Justice Secretary John Tilley announced on Nov. 16, 2017, that the state will move inmates to a private prison because of overcrowding in state prisons and county jails.

Kentucky has 'unsustainable prison growth rate'

Kentucky has 'unsustainable prison growth rate' 1:54

Kentucky has 'unsustainable prison growth rate'
Watch a private detective illegally question election workers in Pike County 0:46

Watch a private detective illegally question election workers in Pike County
'It's ridiculous.' Small boats taxed 30x higher than luxury houseboats. 1:37

'It's ridiculous.' Small boats taxed 30x higher than luxury houseboats.

View More Video