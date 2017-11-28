Lawyer lost $1.6 million gambling. He allegedly stole from clients to pay for losses.

An attorney in Green County stole money from clients to help cover more than $1.6 million in gambling losses, a federal grand jury has charged.
Danny P. Butler, 71, who lives in Campbellsville but had a law office in Greensburg, is charged with five counts of wire fraud.
Butler made his initial appearance on the charges Tuesday in federal court in Bowling Green. He is in federal custody, according to a news release from Russell M. Coleman, federal prosecutor for the western half of Kentucky.
The indictment alleges that from 2009 through 2015, Butler racked up $1,648,613 in gambling losses that he covered, in large part, by taking money from clients.
The indictment lists 11 clients whose money Butler allegedly misappropriated. The biggest loss to a single client, who was not named in the indictment, was $401,500.
Butler faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.
