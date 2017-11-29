WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey.
WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey. Pablo Alcala
WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey. Pablo Alcala

State

Chris Bailey’s forecast: Major pattern change next week

November 29, 2017 05:41 AM

We continue to deal with a very mild overall pattern through the upcoming weekend, but a major change is on the way for next week. This is a change that is loaded with winter, just in time for the Christmas season.

Temps today will be mild and range from the low 50s north, to near 60 in the south. Skies stay partly sunny.

Showers move in on Thursday as a cold front crosses the state. This isn’t a ton of rain, but a quarter of an inch looks good for many areas. Temps behind this front will come down on Friday, with upper 40s to start December.

Read more on Chris Bailey’s Kentucky Weather blog.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Kentucky has 'unsustainable prison growth rate'

    Kentucky Justice Secretary John Tilley announced on Nov. 16, 2017, that the state will move inmates to a private prison because of overcrowding in state prisons and county jails.

Kentucky has 'unsustainable prison growth rate'

Kentucky has 'unsustainable prison growth rate' 1:54

Kentucky has 'unsustainable prison growth rate'
Watch a private detective illegally question election workers in Pike County 0:46

Watch a private detective illegally question election workers in Pike County
'It's ridiculous.' Small boats taxed 30x higher than luxury houseboats. 1:37

'It's ridiculous.' Small boats taxed 30x higher than luxury houseboats.

View More Video