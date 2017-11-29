Chris Bailey’s forecast: Major pattern change next week

We continue to deal with a very mild overall pattern through the upcoming weekend, but a major change is on the way for next week. This is a change that is loaded with winter, just in time for the Christmas season.
Temps today will be mild and range from the low 50s north, to near 60 in the south. Skies stay partly sunny.
Showers move in on Thursday as a cold front crosses the state. This isn’t a ton of rain, but a quarter of an inch looks good for many areas. Temps behind this front will come down on Friday, with upper 40s to start December.
Read more on Chris Bailey’s Kentucky Weather blog.
