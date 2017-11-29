Thinking of retiring early? You’re living in one of the best states to do it

For the third year in a row, Kentucky has been ranked either No. 1 or No. 2 among the best states for early retirement, according to the financial website Smartasset.com.
This year, Kentucky tied for second with Mississippi, with Wyoming claiming the top spot.
Last year, Wyoming was No. 1, Kentucky was alone at No. 2, and Mississippi was third. Kentucky ranked No. 1 in 2015, the first year of the website’s annual ranking.
To determine the best states for an early retirement, Smartasset analyses data on eight factors:
▪ Average effective income tax rate for people ages 55 to 64.
▪ Health insurance costs.
▪ Average non-housing costs of living.
▪ Average annual housing costs.
▪ Average effective property tax rate.
▪ State and local sales tax rates.
▪ Doctors’ offices per 10,000 residents.
▪ Arts, entertainment and recreation establishments per 10,000 residents.
“The best part about retiring in Kentucky may be the money you can save on housing,” according to the website. “According to our data, average housing costs are the fourth-lowest in the country at about $8,700 per year. Kentucky also has the 12th-lowest non-housing cost of living. Combine those two facts, and it becomes clear that you can probably retire early in Kentucky without having an enormous sum in your 401(k).”
The 2017 10 best states for early retirement are, in order: Wyoming, Kentucky and Mississippi (tie), South Dakota, Florida, Tennessee, Delaware, Nevada, Louisiana and North Dakota.
“It’s always nice when our state and community are recognized by national websites and surveys like this,” said Sandra Wilson, president of the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce. “This type of recognition helps to send a positive message about Kentucky to others. Those of us who have chosen to live in Kentucky are aware of what a great place it is we call home, but this acknowledgment could help us to recruit others, both businesses and residents, to locate here.”
