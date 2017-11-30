She called 911 to report intruders in her home. Instead, she was arrested.

A woman and her boyfriend were arrested in Knox County on Wednesday after the woman allegedly called to report armed intruders were in her home.
Betsy Cecil, 42, of Artemus, called 911 from her home on Ron Cecil Road on Wednesday night and reported that people had broken into her home, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Department.
As the deputy drove to the home, Cecil stayed on the line and told the dispatcher that the intruders were still inside the home and armed with a firearm, the sheriff’s department said.
When the deputy arrived at the home, Cecil and her boyfriend, Brian Simpson, 49, of Artemus, came out of the bedroom, the sheriff said. The deputy recognized they were both intoxicated. He did not find anyone inside or outside of the home following a search.
The deputy located more than 15 syringes, two plastic baggies of suspected crystal meth, two marijuana joints, a meth smoking pipe and a loaded semiautomatic handgun on the bed, the sheriff said.
Cecil and Simpson were both arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, marijuana possession, drug paraphernalia, possession, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and falsely reporting an incident, according to jail records.
They have been lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
