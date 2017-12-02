He egged on a child rapist. Now he’ll serve 22 years in prison.

A Corbin resident who encouraged another man online as he raped a boy has been sentenced to 22 years in prison.
Raymond Hollon, 52, will also be under lifetime supervision by the U.S. Probation Office after he gets out of prison.
Authorities found thousands of images of child pornography during a January search of the home where Hollon and his twin, Randall, lived with their mother, according to a sworn statement in the case.
Raymond Hollon pleaded guilty to producing child pornography.
He told the FBI that he had abused more than 15 children, according to a detention order in the case from U.S. Magistrate Hanly A. Ingram.
Hollon also admitted that on Jan. 3, he communicated online with a person identified as “Pepin” in Italy, who sent Hollon images of a prepubescent boy Pepin said was his son.
During the online conversation, Hollon “encouraged and directed” Pepin in a sexual assault on the boy, telling Pepin what he wanted to see him do, according to Hollon’s plea agreement.
The judgment against Hollon was posted Nov. 27.
Randall Hollon also pleaded guilty in the case but has not been sentenced.
