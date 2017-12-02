Jeff Hoover took out a $60,000 loan the day after stepping down as House speaker

More Videos 1:54 Kentucky has 'unsustainable prison growth rate' Pause 1:35 Watch Jeff Hoover step down as speaker of the Kentucky House 1:07 White nationalists rally in Pikeville 0:26 Was this a touchdown or interception? You make the call 1:56 ‘The fan support was crazy’: Keldon Johnson gets the Kentucky experience 0:41 PJ Washington’s road to improvement 1:52 Are these five Lexington gas station robberies connected? 0:47 Opening Drive trailer: An inside look at the Douglass Broncos' first year 1:51 UK guitar professor launching series of classical guitar concerts 0:56 Brad Calipari sees a difference in his dad Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Watch Jeff Hoover step down as speaker of the Kentucky House State Rep. Jeff Hoover, R-Jamestown, announced he will step down from his leadership role in the Kentucky House of Representatives on Nov. 5, 2017. State Rep. Jeff Hoover, R-Jamestown, announced he will step down from his leadership role in the Kentucky House of Representatives on Nov. 5, 2017. Caitlyn Stroh cstroh@herald-leader.com

