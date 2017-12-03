A recent hoarding case has put the Garrard County Animal Shelter over capacity for space and supplies.
A recent hoarding case has put the Garrard County Animal Shelter over capacity for space and supplies.

Animal hoarding case puts Garrard shelter at ‘Code Red’

By Linda Blackford

lblackford@herald-leader.com

December 03, 2017 10:43 AM

The Garrard County Animal Shelter may have to start euthanizing animals because it is beyond capacity after a hoarding case.

The shelter’s Facebook page said the shelter was at “Code Red” after taking in 23 dogs and cats in a hoarding case. “We are in desperate need” of cat sponsors, small dog crates, small dog food, blankets, towels, Parvo scrub, bleach, cat good and cat litter. The shelter also needs foster and adoptive homes.

The shelter will be open Sunday. It’s located at 210 Doty Heights in Lancaster and can be reached at (859) 792-1562.

