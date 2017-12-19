Woman charged with abuse of two children in her custody

A Laurel County woman has been accused of abusing two children in her custody.
The boy and girl, both under the age of 12, were taken to St. Joseph Hospital London with injuries consistent with abuse, the sheriff’s office said. The boy had extensive bruising over his entire body, and the girl had trauma that required two trips to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital, according to the sheriff.
Following an investigation, Carla Harris, 45, of Lily, was arrested Friday and charged with three counts of criminal abuse of a child 12 or under, the sheriff said. She was also charged with two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance after the sheriff said she sold pills while the children were in the home.
Harris has been lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.
