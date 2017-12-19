Overturned tractor-trailer closes part of Versailles Road

An overturned tractor-trailer has shut down outbound Versailles Road near New Circle Road.
The wreck happened about 9:25 a.m.; the road and several exit ramps were closed, according to the Lexington Division of Emergency Management.
Both the ramps from New Circle Road onto Versailles Road were closed, in addition to the exit ramp to the inner loop of New Circle from Versailles Road. Some of the ramps reopened by 10 a.m.
A shoulder and a lane of outbound Versailles Road was reopened about 10:15 a.m.
This story will be updated.
