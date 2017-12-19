Kentucky State Police collected nearly 210 tons of food in this year’s Cram the Cruiser program.
Kentucky State Police collected nearly 210 tons of food in this year’s Cram the Cruiser program. Kentucky State Police
Kentucky State Police collected nearly 210 tons of food in this year’s Cram the Cruiser program. Kentucky State Police

State

Cram the Cruiser brings in record amount of food. How many tons did Kentuckians donate?

By Mike Stunson

mstunson@herald-leader.com

December 19, 2017 11:15 AM

UPDATED December 19, 2017 11:33 AM

Kentucky State Police collected a record amount of food in its annual “Cram the Cruiser” food drive.

The drive collected 419,507 pounds (nearly 210 tons) of food. That was 79,851 more than last year, according to state police.

Started in 2010, the “Cram the Cruiser” program assists needy families by contributing more than one million pounds of food to shelters, food banks and churches statewide, according to state police.

“Words can’t express how proud I am of the posts and community members who went above and beyond to make this food drive successful,” state police commissioner Rick Sanders said. “It’s a genuine public service that will make a real difference to many families facing difficult times.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Helping those in need is a fundamental part of the Kentucky State Police mission,” Sanders said. “We are grateful to be able to give back to our local communities who support our units throughout the year.”

KSP Post 16 in Henderson collected the most food among the state police’s 16 posts: 89,932 pounds.

Mike Stunson: 859-231-1324, @mike_stunson

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • EnerBlu announces plan that would bring hundreds of jobs to Eastern Kentucky

    EnerBlu announces plans to bring jobs, battery manufacturing plant to Eastern Kentucky. The company, currently based in Riverside, Calif., plans to build a $372 million plant in Pikeville.

EnerBlu announces plan that would bring hundreds of jobs to Eastern Kentucky

EnerBlu announces plan that would bring hundreds of jobs to Eastern Kentucky 1:47

EnerBlu announces plan that would bring hundreds of jobs to Eastern Kentucky
Man who was denied marriage license by Kim Davis files to run against her 2:02

Man who was denied marriage license by Kim Davis files to run against her
Same-sex Rowan County couple told to go to another county for marriage license 2:17

Same-sex Rowan County couple told to go to another county for marriage license

View More Video