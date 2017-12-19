Cram the Cruiser brings in record amount of food. How many tons did Kentuckians donate?

Kentucky State Police collected a record amount of food in its annual “Cram the Cruiser” food drive.
The drive collected 419,507 pounds (nearly 210 tons) of food. That was 79,851 more than last year, according to state police.
Started in 2010, the “Cram the Cruiser” program assists needy families by contributing more than one million pounds of food to shelters, food banks and churches statewide, according to state police.
“Words can’t express how proud I am of the posts and community members who went above and beyond to make this food drive successful,” state police commissioner Rick Sanders said. “It’s a genuine public service that will make a real difference to many families facing difficult times.
“Helping those in need is a fundamental part of the Kentucky State Police mission,” Sanders said. “We are grateful to be able to give back to our local communities who support our units throughout the year.”
KSP Post 16 in Henderson collected the most food among the state police’s 16 posts: 89,932 pounds.
