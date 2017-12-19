Judge retired after uproar over refusal to handle gay adoptions. But he doesn’t avoid punishment.

More Videos 1:47 EnerBlu announces plan that would bring hundreds of jobs to Eastern Kentucky Pause 5:07 FBI update on Eric Conn escape 1:39 Eric Conn invokes Fifth Amendment during 2013 hearing on disability fraud 2:34 Becoming 'Mr. Social Security': The bizarre story of fugitive lawyer Eric Conn 2:02 'He decided to flout the process.' ACLU reacts as judge in gay adoption case skips hearing 1:55 What does LGBTQIA mean? 0:54 'For a lot of people, the bookmobile is their library' 1:28 Kentucky football’s airsoft combat game reviews are in 0:48 Makayla Epps among UK graduates for class of 2017 4:54 'It's a sexy man carrying a turkey.' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

'He decided to flout the process.' ACLU reacts as judge in gay adoption case skips hearing Amber Duke, communications manager for the ACLU of Kentucky, reacts to Judge W. Mitchell Nance's absence from a hearing of charges against him. Amber Duke, communications manager for the ACLU of Kentucky, reacts to Judge W. Mitchell Nance's absence from a hearing of charges against him. Greg Kocher gkocher1@herald-leader.com

Amber Duke, communications manager for the ACLU of Kentucky, reacts to Judge W. Mitchell Nance's absence from a hearing of charges against him. Greg Kocher gkocher1@herald-leader.com