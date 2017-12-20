State

Two bodies found inside home; Kentucky State Police are investigating

By Mike Stunson

mstunson@herald-leader.com

December 20, 2017 06:48 AM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

Two bodies were found Tuesday inside a home in Owsley County.

Kentucky State Police investigators were called to the home in Lerose at 5:20 p.m. Tuesday, and they found a man and a woman who were killed in some kind of altercation inside the home off Ky. 30 East, according to state police. Krista Noble, 39, and Michael Little, 50, both of Booneville, were dead when police arrived, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Richmond state police post at 859-623-2404.

Mike Stunson: 859-231-1324, @mike_stunson

  • EnerBlu announces plan that would bring hundreds of jobs to Eastern Kentucky

    EnerBlu announces plans to bring jobs, battery manufacturing plant to Eastern Kentucky. The company, currently based in Riverside, Calif., plans to build a $372 million plant in Pikeville.

