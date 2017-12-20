Two bodies found inside home; Kentucky State Police are investigating

Two bodies were found Tuesday inside a home in Owsley County.
Kentucky State Police investigators were called to the home in Lerose at 5:20 p.m. Tuesday, and they found a man and a woman who were killed in some kind of altercation inside the home off Ky. 30 East, according to state police. Krista Noble, 39, and Michael Little, 50, both of Booneville, were dead when police arrived, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Richmond state police post at 859-623-2404.
Mike Stunson: 859-231-1324, @mike_stunson
Comments