Laettner a grinch to young Kentucky fan

By Mike Stunson

mstunson@herald-leader.com

December 20, 2017 08:51 AM

Even in 2017, Christian Laettner is still ruining moods of University of Kentucky fans.

The former Duke basketball great played Santa Claus in a new FanDuel promotional video. In the video, he gladly granted a Christmas wish for a young Duke fan, but his mood turned sour when a girl in a UK shirt sat on his lap.

“What do you want, kid?” Laettner coldly asked the young girl in her Kentucky garb.

When the girl responded by asking for an iPad and a computer, Laettner told her “I don’t think it’s going to happen this year….and by the way, Santa isn’t real.”

Laettner pulled down his fake beard, leaving the girl in tears.

Laettner has long been a nemesis for Kentucky basketball, but now he’s simply a grinch.

