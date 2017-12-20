Laettner a grinch to young Kentucky fan

Even in 2017, Christian Laettner is still ruining moods of University of Kentucky fans.
The former Duke basketball great played Santa Claus in a new FanDuel promotional video. In the video, he gladly granted a Christmas wish for a young Duke fan, but his mood turned sour when a girl in a UK shirt sat on his lap.
“What do you want, kid?” Laettner coldly asked the young girl in her Kentucky garb.
When the girl responded by asking for an iPad and a computer, Laettner told her “I don’t think it’s going to happen this year….and by the way, Santa isn’t real.”
Never miss a local story.
Laettner pulled down his fake beard, leaving the girl in tears.
Happy holidays from all of us at Fanduel & @laettnerbball! #SantaLaettner #HereComesDuke pic.twitter.com/goYu7pKbiY— FanDuel (@FanDuel) December 19, 2017
Laettner has long been a nemesis for Kentucky basketball, but now he’s simply a grinch.
Comments