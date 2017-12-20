Unpaid bills, questionable spending. Financial shortcomings in Eastern Kentucky city.

Water and sewer customers in Whitesburg racked up $356,000 in delinquent bills because of the city’s poor financial controls, according to a report released Wednesday.
Auditors found that 20 percent of the city’s 1,546 water and sewer accounts were more than 90 days past due, and that some customers owed $2,500 or more in delinquent bills, according to the report from state Auditor Mike Harmon.
Customers with delinquent bills included one city council member and three city employees, and a business associated with a city council member had a past-due bill totaling $8,000, the report said.
The Letcher County jail owed $16,000 in delinquent bills, and a business owned by the city attorney owed more than $22,000, although the bill was in dispute and the attorney had paid what he thought he owed.
The findings were from a special examination by Harmon’s office of city finances and policies.
Harmon’s office said it undertook the review after receiving concerns about issues in Whitesburg. The review covered Jan. 1, 2014, through April 1, 2017.
“Essentially, our auditors found very poor oversight and controls by the city over its finances, in particular bills for its water and sewer department,” Harmon said in a news release. “Taxpayers rightfully expect those they elect to be responsible stewards of the funds that are provided through taxes and other areas.”
The city’s failure to collect water bills from all customers placed a disproportionate burden in funding utility operations on the people who did pay, the report said.
The examination identified a number of other shortcomings.
They included that the city failed to meet statutory requirements on financial reporting, resulting in $92,973 in road aid being withheld; that the city spent money from its tax on alcohol sales in ways that didn’t appear to meet state law, including gift cards for employees and council members, and $19,000 for a fireworks display; and that many businesses didn’t buy business licenses as required, because the city didn’t have an adequate system to collect the fees.
Mayor James Wiley Craft didn’t buy a license for his law office, which he operated from City Hall, in 2015 and 2016, the report said.
Craft said he was sure he had bought licenses both years, but there was no record of that, the report said.
Auditors also found that Craft received health-insurance benefits better than those provided to other city employees because the city paid the cost of a family plan for him.
The city pays only the cost of a single plan for other employees.
The value of that benefit to Craft totaled more than $50,000 over three years, the report said.
The report said Craft told auditors that because the city doesn’t contribute to his retirement, he thought it could instead cover the cost of his family health plan.
Craft also said he is not classified as an employee of the city. The insurance payment is part of his total compensation package, and even with that included, he makes significantly less than other mayors, Craft said.
The city council approved the insurance benefit for Craft this year after the examination began, but it hadn’t formally approved it in previous years, according to the report.
The report also said a 1994 opinion from the state attorney general’s office suggested that providing better insurance coverage for Craft might not be legal.
The report said information about the benefit will be referred to Attorney General Andy Beshear’s office.
The city said in its response that it has worked to improve collection of water and sewer bills and business licenses, that it intends to update its antiquated billing system, and that it has requested an update of policies and procedures.
The city will continue to review the examination findings and intends to take any steps necessary to be in compliance with all laws and regulations, the response said.
Bill Estep: 606-678-4655, @billestep1
