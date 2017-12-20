Kentucky 'King of Pot' might serve only 5 years in prison, less than what he spent on the run

Once the leader of what law enforcement officials considered one of America’s largest domestic marijuana producing organizations, John Robert Boone could spend the next five years in prison after about eight years on the run.
Boone, leader of the “Cornbread Mafia” and also known as the “Godfather of Grass” and “King of Pot,” admitted Tuesday that he conspired with other people to possess, cultivate, grow and distribute more than 1,000 marijuana plants in Washington County in 2008, according to court documents.
His farm in Springfield was raided in 2008, and federal agents seized 2,400 marijuana plants, according to the Associated Press, but Boone vanished after the raid.
Boone, formerly of Marion County, was arrested in December 2016 in a town outside Montreal, Quebec. He has remained in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service since being deported in April, court documents show.
The Cornbread Mafia had 29 farms throughout Kentucky and Midwestern states in the 1980s. In 1987, Boone was one of 70 Kentuckians accused of growing 182 tons of marijuana. He spent more than a decade in prison on those charges. Before his 1987 arrest, he served a two-year sentence in 1982 when he was caught by the FBI with more than 500 pounds of marijuana, according to Jim Higdon, author of “The Cornbread Mafia.”
Despite his reputation, Boone was beloved in Marion and Washington counties. Former U.S. Marshal Rick McCubbin told the Courier-Journal that he took care of the community, and residents repaid Boone by not disclosing his whereabouts when he was on the run.
“They were very honest,” McCubbin said. “They said they wouldn’t tell where he was even if they knew.”
According to his plea agreement, Boone could face a maximum prison term of five years. He had faced a minimum sentence of 20 years in prison for his third marijuana cultivation arrest. Federal prosecutors didn’t say why they accepted Boone’s plea deal of five years.
Boone is being held in the Oldham County jail. His sentence is scheduled for March 15.
Mike Stunson: 859-231-1324, @mike_stunson
