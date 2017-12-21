State officials have declared a ‘widespread’ outbreak of flu in the state. A flu shot was given at the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department in this 2012 file photo.
State officials have declared a 'widespread' outbreak of flu in the state. A flu shot was given at the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department in this 2012 file photo.
Flu activity is ‘widespread’ statewide. Still time to get vaccine, officials say.

By Cheryl Truman

ctruman@herald-leader.com

December 21, 2017 01:07 PM

UPDATED December 21, 2017 05:40 PM

Kentucky health officials report “widespread” flu for the first time this flu season.

Flu season lasts from October through May. “Widespread” is the highest level of flu action, which indicates increased flu-like activity or flu outbreaks in at least half of the regions in the state.

The state’s statistics cover the period from Dec. 10-16.

Dr. Jeffrey D. Howard, acting commissioner of the state Department for Public Health, said there’s still time to get a flu shot.

“The Department for Public Health is strongly urging anyone who hasn’t received a flu vaccine, particularly children six months and older and those people at high risk for complications related to the flu, to check with local health departments or other providers about getting the vaccine.”

Fayette, Jefferson and Pike counties had the highest numbers of flu cases in the state. Twelve of 17 regions had confirmed flu cases.

The Big Sandy region, including Floyd, Johnson, Magoffin, Martin and Pike counties, had the most laboratory-confirmed flu cases for the week, with 81. Lexington-Fayette reported 31 confirmed cases, with 17 in Louisville-Metro.

Cheryl Truman: 859-231-3202, @CherylTruman

