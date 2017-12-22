Bitcoin, bank accounts. How Eric Conn hid his assets — and why his mom wants to keep some.

More Videos 0:37 Could a casino help Eastern Kentucky town overcome coal's decline? Pause 1:58 'Pay the piper:' Governor warns about pension costs, says budget 'won't be pretty.' 1:49 Fugitive Eric Conn arrives back in Lexington under FBI custody 2:34 Becoming 'Mr. Social Security': The bizarre story of fugitive lawyer Eric Conn 1:53 'Serve each other.' Lexington officer returns refurbished homes to veteran, grandmother 1:40 'Out Of The Blue': Watch the trailer for the new documentary on UK's 1998 champions 1:12 What makes Kentucky’s full-court press effective? 2:00 A Berea College tax solution will be found soon, congressman says 0:48 Makayla Epps among UK graduates for class of 2017 1:19 The key to Kentucky football signing eight players from Florida Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Fugitive Eric Conn arrives back in Lexington under FBI custody The FBI regained custody of fugitive lawyer Eric C. Conn on Tuesday following his capture in Honduras over the weekend. Within hours, he was back in Lexington, landing just after 7 p.m. and then escorted to an SUV. The FBI regained custody of fugitive lawyer Eric C. Conn on Tuesday following his capture in Honduras over the weekend. Within hours, he was back in Lexington, landing just after 7 p.m. and then escorted to an SUV. Marcus Dorsey mdorsey@herald-leader.com

The FBI regained custody of fugitive lawyer Eric C. Conn on Tuesday following his capture in Honduras over the weekend. Within hours, he was back in Lexington, landing just after 7 p.m. and then escorted to an SUV. Marcus Dorsey mdorsey@herald-leader.com