UFOs, Trump, Walmart and more: Rand Paul’s annual ‘Airing of Grievances’

Once again channeling his inner Frank Costanza, U.S. Sen. Rand Paul celebrated “Festivus” on Saturday the only way he knows how.
Every December 23, Paul takes to Twitter to give his annual “Airing of Grievances,” a nod to a 1997 episode of the popular TV show “Seinfeld.” In the episode, the “Airing of Grievances” occurs during the Festivus meal and allows each person to describe all of the ways they have been disappointed over the past year.
The Kentucky senator spent more than 20 minutes tweeting what he thinks are the odd ways the government allegedly spends tax dollars.
Early in his grievances, Paul poked fun at President Donald Trump, saying he could take the day off Twitter.
I want to pause to wish @realDonaldTrump a Happy Festivus. We told him to take today off, since he airs his grievances on here every day pic.twitter.com/OicIz1x5Uj— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2017
Among the issues he touched on: how much the country spends on music festivals and concerts abroad.
Your government spent $3,217,960 on putting on music festival and concerts abroad.— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2017
Paul then showed how much was spent on a clown school, but not one even in the U.S.
They spent $324,015 to pay for a clown school in Argentina. Rumors to the contrary, this was not a CODEL— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2017
Social media is apparently important for Kenyan farmers, Paul said.
It may not seem like a lot of money, but we spent just under $100k to make sure Kenyan farmers knew how to use Facebook.— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2017
The numbers only rose from there, as he explained how much was spent on trails in national parks...in Russia.
We spent over $170k to build trails in national parks. Seems like not too bad until you read the next line that the parks were in Russia— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2017
More than $8 million was used to “instill confidence in the Libyan government,” Paul said, which led to him asking a couple of necessary questions.
That begs several queastions really. Like why we blew up the last Libyan government...and, wait, there’s a Libyan government currently?— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2017
Paul stated that the American government spends an astounding amount of money to train cashiers at Mexico Walmarts.
We spent $15 million to train cashiers in Walmart...in Mexico— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2017
The one that took the cake for Paul was how much money the government spends on repairing roads in Afghanistan.
Last but definitely worst: your government thought It wise to spend your tax dollars to build $255 million to repair roads...in Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/aKFzUSEbYG— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2017
Paul jokingly appeared to have a major grievance for Sen. Harry Reid (D-Nev.). He pulled out the all caps for the retired politician, who reportedly requested funding for a UFO investigation program.
HOW IS IT YOU NEVER TOLD ME ABOUT THE ALIENS, HARRY??!!— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2017
His annual Waste Report totaled more than $560 million the federal government allegedly wasted, he said.
“Those are just a few items from our #HappyFestivus edition of the waste report, and they add to our #AiringOfGrievances,” he tweeted.
His full “Airing of Grievances” is on his website.
To everyone, thanks for checking in here today for my annual #AiringofGrievances. This is always fun, but in all seriousness #HappyFestivus— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2017
Last year, Paul aired grievances about how the National Science Foundation spent $30,000 to study gambling habits of Ugandans and $70,000 to study the demographics of Wikipedia contributors, and many more ways he claimed the foundation wasted money. When he was running for president in 2015, Paul aired grievances about his opponents in the Republican presidential race.
Festivus is a fictional holiday made famous by the show.
