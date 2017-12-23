U.S. Sen. Rand Paul took to Twitter on Saturday for his annual “Airing of Grievances,” which is a nod to the “Festivus” episode of Seinfeld.
UFOs, Trump, Walmart and more: Rand Paul’s annual ‘Airing of Grievances’

By Mike Stunson

mstunson@herald-leader.com

December 23, 2017 04:52 PM

December 23, 2017

Once again channeling his inner Frank Costanza, U.S. Sen. Rand Paul celebrated “Festivus” on Saturday the only way he knows how.

Every December 23, Paul takes to Twitter to give his annual “Airing of Grievances,” a nod to a 1997 episode of the popular TV show “Seinfeld.” In the episode, the “Airing of Grievances” occurs during the Festivus meal and allows each person to describe all of the ways they have been disappointed over the past year.

The Kentucky senator spent more than 20 minutes tweeting what he thinks are the odd ways the government allegedly spends tax dollars.

Early in his grievances, Paul poked fun at President Donald Trump, saying he could take the day off Twitter.

Among the issues he touched on: how much the country spends on music festivals and concerts abroad.

Paul then showed how much was spent on a clown school, but not one even in the U.S.

Social media is apparently important for Kenyan farmers, Paul said.

The numbers only rose from there, as he explained how much was spent on trails in national parks...in Russia.

More than $8 million was used to “instill confidence in the Libyan government,” Paul said, which led to him asking a couple of necessary questions.

Paul stated that the American government spends an astounding amount of money to train cashiers at Mexico Walmarts.

The one that took the cake for Paul was how much money the government spends on repairing roads in Afghanistan.

Paul jokingly appeared to have a major grievance for Sen. Harry Reid (D-Nev.). He pulled out the all caps for the retired politician, who reportedly requested funding for a UFO investigation program.

His annual Waste Report totaled more than $560 million the federal government allegedly wasted, he said.

“Those are just a few items from our #HappyFestivus edition of the waste report, and they add to our #AiringOfGrievances,” he tweeted.

His full “Airing of Grievances” is on his website.

Last year, Paul aired grievances about how the National Science Foundation spent $30,000 to study gambling habits of Ugandans and $70,000 to study the demographics of Wikipedia contributors, and many more ways he claimed the foundation wasted money. When he was running for president in 2015, Paul aired grievances about his opponents in the Republican presidential race.

Festivus is a fictional holiday made famous by the show.

